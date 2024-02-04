James Carl Osorio
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
UW Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free | No ticket required.
media release: James Carl Osorio Master’s Piano Recital
Music, Exile, and Genocide: Medgz Yeghern and the Holocaust
James Carl Osorio, piano
Abby Kelley, violin 1
Adam Donahue, violin 2
Mira Katz-James, viola
Zou Zou Roubidoux, cello
Jesse Wolf, trumpet
Alice Alford, flute
Caroline Miller, clarinet
Anthony DeMartinis, percussion
……
Program
Music, Exile, and Genocide: Medgz Yeghern and the Holocaust
Krunk (The Crane) Komitas Vardapet (1869-1935)
Game (2004) Artur Akshelyan (b. 1984)
Hiraeth (2018) Tatev Amiryan (b. 1983)
Selections from Brundibar (Theresienstadt, 1942) Hans Krasa
James Osorio, piano
Abby Kelly, violin 1
Adam Donahue, violin 2
Mira Katz-James, viola
Zou Zou Roubidoux, cello
Alice Alford, flute
Caroline Miller, clarinet
Jesse Wolf, trumpet
Anthony DeMartinis, percussion
Intermission
Eight Piano Pieces from Buchenwald, 1944 Jozef Kropinski (1913-1970)
Mazurka in f minor from Warsaw Ghetto, 1941 Wldyslaw Szpilman (1911-2000)
Nocturne op. 9 no. 2b in E flat Major Frederic Chopin (1810-1849)
Andante Spianato et Grande Polonaise Brillante op. 22 Frederic Chopin (1810-1849)
……
James Carl Lagman Osorio is a musicologist, historian, and pianist hailing from Tarlac, Philippines. His primary research interests involve the sonic histories of genocide in the twentieth century and the listening and musicking practices of genocide victims, survivors, and perpetrators. A proud Filipino, James is also interested in Philippine musical modernity, hybridity, and transpacific minstrelsy. He also enjoys writing about fandom, Taylor Swift, and K-pop. He is currently in his final year as a double master’s student in historical musicology and piano at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.