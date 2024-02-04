UW Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free | No ticket required.

James Carl Osorio Master's Piano Recital

Music, Exile, and Genocide: Medgz Yeghern and the Holocaust

……

Program

Krunk (The Crane) Komitas Vardapet (1869-1935)

Game (2004) Artur Akshelyan (b. 1984)

Hiraeth (2018) Tatev Amiryan (b. 1983)

Selections from Brundibar (Theresienstadt, 1942) Hans Krasa

James Osorio, piano

Abby Kelly, violin 1

Adam Donahue, violin 2

Mira Katz-James, viola

Zou Zou Roubidoux, cello

Alice Alford, flute

Caroline Miller, clarinet

Jesse Wolf, trumpet

Anthony DeMartinis, percussion

Intermission

Eight Piano Pieces from Buchenwald, 1944 Jozef Kropinski (1913-1970)

Mazurka in f minor from Warsaw Ghetto, 1941 Wldyslaw Szpilman (1911-2000)

Nocturne op. 9 no. 2b in E flat Major Frederic Chopin (1810-1849)

Andante Spianato et Grande Polonaise Brillante op. 22 Frederic Chopin (1810-1849)

……

James Carl Lagman Osorio is a musicologist, historian, and pianist hailing from Tarlac, Philippines. His primary research interests involve the sonic histories of genocide in the twentieth century and the listening and musicking practices of genocide victims, survivors, and perpetrators. A proud Filipino, James is also interested in Philippine musical modernity, hybridity, and transpacific minstrelsy. He also enjoys writing about fandom, Taylor Swift, and K-pop. He is currently in his final year as a double master’s student in historical musicology and piano at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.