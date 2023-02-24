Mead Witter School of Music Guest Artist Series. $15.

media release: Jamie-Rose Guarrine, soprano

Soprano Jamie-Rose Guarrine is acclaimed for her “utterly thrilling, agile voice” and praised for bringing “pathos, beauty, and heartbreaking skill” to her performances. She has performed on the stages of Los Angeles Opera, Minnesota Opera, The Santa Fe Opera, Wolf Trap Opera, Opera Philadelphia, Chicago Opera Theater, Austin Opera, Utah Opera, Madison Opera, Fort Worth Opera, the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, The National Symphony Orchestra of Costa Rica, the Santa Fe Symphony, among many others.

Her diverse performance repertoire ranges from the masterworks of Bach, Mozart, and Donizetti, to modern works such as Mark Adamo’s Lysistrata and Philip Glass’ Galileo Galilei, and she recently performed in the world Premiere of Julian Wachner’s Rev. 23 in Boston and New York. Dr. Guarrine’s debut album, Transparent Boundaries:Songs set to the Words of Dickinson, Whitman, & Emerson, featuring newly commissioned works by Lori Laitman and Scott Gendel debuted in 2020 on the PARMA label and all streaming platforms, with reviews featured in numerous publications including Gramophone Magazine. Dr. Guarrine is an alumna of the UW-Madison Mead Witter School of Music (where she was a Collins Fellow) and proudly serves as Associate Professor of Voice at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.