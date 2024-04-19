RSVP for Jane Elder

media release: Celebrate Earth Day by exploring Jane Elder's new release, Wilderness, Water & Rust , at the UW-Arboretum Visitor Center on Tuesday evening, April 23, 2024. Jane Elder will discuss the book with Marian Farrior, UW-Arboretum Restoration Outreach Coordinator, and read selections that highlight some of the key themes. Book signing will be available before and after the program. Doors will open at 6:30 pm; the program will begin at 7:00 pm.

Wilderness, Water, and Rust provides a uniquely moving insider’s perspective into the quest to protect the Great Lakes and surrounding public lands, from past battles to protect Michigan wilderness and establish the national lakeshores to present fights against toxic pollution and climate change. Elder argues that endless cycles of resource exploitation and boom and bust created a ‘rust belt’ legacy, and for the Great Lakes’ natural and human communities to thrive, we must imagine new ways of living in the region.

If you wish to purchase the book prior to the event, you can do so through MSU Press, Amazon, or Barnes & Nobel. Pre-orders are availale now for release on April 1.

A limited number of copies will be available at the event. You can reserve a copy to purchase at the event by emailing janeelderwrites@gmail.com.

This is a free event, but registration is advised. Please register and make your book reservations by April 19. To ensure seating please print a copy of your ticket and bring it to the event or have your confirmation information available on your mobile phone when you check in at the registration table. Seats will be released if you arrive later than 6:45 p.m.

We look forward to seeing you there!