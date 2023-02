Mead Witter School of Music student recital. Free.

media release: Jane Krasovich Senior Violin Recital

Jane Krasovich, violin

Erin Krasovich, violin

John Scoville, piano

……

Program

Violin Concerto No. 3 in B minor Camille Saint-Saens (1835-1921)

II. Andantino quasi allegretto

III. Molto moderato e maestoso – Allegro non troppo

Sonata in A Minor Grave and Allegro Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

I. Grave

IV. Allegro

Intermission

Caprice No. 15 in E Minor Niccolo Paganini (1782-1840)

Violin Concerto No. 5 in A Major Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart(1756-1791)

I. Allegro aperto – Adagio – Allegro aperto

Duo for Two Violins in E Flat Major Op. 99 Joseph Haydn (1732-1809)

……

Jane Krasovich is a senior pursuing a Bachelors of Music in violin performance under Dr. Wohn at UW–Madison. While not playing the violin, Jane enjoys spending much of her time teaching and intends to continue doing this through the rest of her schooling and beyond. After graduation, Jane intends on pursuing a masters degree in violin performance.