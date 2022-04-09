Japanese Student Association Spring Festival

press release: JSA Spring Festival (Hana Matsuri)

The Spring Festival will spread Japanese culture to participants through annual Spring Festival customs like traditional Japanese performances, Japanese food, and activities like origami. Such examples include learning Kendo skills and a modern Japanese dance routine, eating traditional Japanese curry and gyoza, and writing calligraphy. Attendees will have the opportunity to immerse in Japanese culture and community-building in JSA's biggest event of the academic year! Multicultural Student Center Lounge, Armory and Gymnasium (Red Gym). 12:10 p.m. Information: jsawisconsinmadison@gmail.com

Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month 2022: Courage in Community

There are no singular attributes that define the diverse and unique ethnic and cultural groups within the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American community — no food dish, item of clothing, or religious practice — except for the conscious and political choice to unite as one. As Asian Pacific Islander Desi Americans, terms have historically been imposed on us by the majority that compress our individual cultures into one homogenous group (terms such as “The Asian Race,” or “The Model Minority,” or “The Wealthiest Race in America”). These terms have marked us as perpetual foreigners and reduced our identities to superficial, and often trivial, similarities. We challenge this and declare that being APIDA empowers us and brings us together. For those of us who have already found an APIDA community on campus or those still waiting to make their way— our voices are stronger together when we find Courage in Community. This April, we invite you to join us in celebrating our empowered APIDA identities!

For more information, please contact us at apidasc@studentlife.wisc.edu. Follow us on Social Media @uwapidasc. #apidahm #apidahm2022 #studentlife