UW Mead Witter School of Music student recital. Free.

media release:

Program

6 Piano Pieces, Op.118. Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

I. Intermezzo in A minor

II. Intermezzo in A major

III. Ballade in G minor

IV. Intermezzo in F minor

V. Romanze in F major

VI. Intermezzo in E-flat minor

Intermission

Piano Sonata in B minor, S.178 Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

Jason Xue majors in piano performance and environmental science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Although, unlike his peers, he applied to the School of Music during his sophomore year, he has the honor to work with Prof. Christopher Taylor to hone his performance skills. An aspired enthusiast of piano literature, he is expanding his repertoire relentlessly and is learning and refining difficult repertoires such as 4 Ballades by Frédéric Chopin, Piano Sonata in B minor by Franz Liszt, and Piano Concerto No.1 in F-sharp minor by Sergei Rachmaninoff — the piece he used to win the Concord Chamber Orchestra concerto competition in Milwaukee. Jason also used this concerto to advance to a finalist in the UW-Madison Symphony Orchestra Concerto Competition. As a passionate and enthusiastic performer, he recently performed Liszt Sonata in B minor and Brahms Piano Pieces Op.118 in several churches and community centers, and he will bring those pieces in this recital. He believes that every performer will find their own unique voice in their performance and express their voice to the audiences in the form of giving music to communities.