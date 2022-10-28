Jeni Houser

UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

UW Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free I No ticket required.

media release: Opera News lauds Jeni Houser’s performances as “commanding and duplicitous, yet also vulnerable; she has a bright future above the staff.” This season, Jeni performs Orff's Carmina Burana with the Florida Orchestra and the Madison Symphony, and returns to the Metropolitan Opera for Die Zauberflöte.

Info

Music
608-263-3437
