Jeni Houser
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
UW Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free I No ticket required.
media release: Opera News lauds Jeni Houser’s performances as “commanding and duplicitous, yet also vulnerable; she has a bright future above the staff.” This season, Jeni performs Orff's Carmina Burana with the Florida Orchestra and the Madison Symphony, and returns to the Metropolitan Opera for Die Zauberflöte.
