ONLINE: Jenna Domblesky

Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert, via the YouTube page.

media release:Jenna Domblesky, violin; Thomas Kasdorf, piano

Friday, December 4, 2020, 8 pm, Hamel Music Center I Collins Recital Hall

No in-person attendance

……….

Program

Romance in F major, Op. 50 Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

Poème, Op. 25 Amédée-Ernest Chausson (1855-1899)

-Intermission-

Sonata for Violin & Piano in A minor Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958)

I. Fantasia: Allegro giusto

II. Scherzo: Allegro furioso ma non troppo

III. Tema con variazioni: Andante

……….

Originally from Brookfield, WI, Jenna Domblesky began her violin studies at the age of 5 and is currently a senior undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where, in addition to her violin performance degree under the tutelage of David Perry, she is completing studies in neurobiology and computer science.