× Expand Shervin Lainez Jeremy Denk

press release: One of America’s foremost pianists, Jeremy Denk is a winner of a MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship, and the Avery Fisher Prize, Denk was recently elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Denk returns frequently to Carnegie Hall and in recent seasons has appeared with the Chicago Symphony, New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony, and Cleveland Orchestra.

“An unerring sense of the music’s dramatic ­structure and a great actor’s intuition for ­timing” - Boston Globe

Denk continues to tour the US extensively, including performances of John Adams’ "Must the Devil Have all the Good Tunes?" with the St. Louis Symphony, and the Seattle Symphony, and play-conducting Schumann’s piano concerto to open season with the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, with whom he continues to collaborate as Artistic Partner. Other collaborations include performances of Winterreise with Eric Owens, the complete Ives Violin Sonatas with Stefan Jackiw, and performances of the Beethoven Triple Concerto with his longtime musical partners, Joshua Bell and Steven Isserlis.