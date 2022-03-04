press release: Collins Recital Hall/Hamel Music Center

$13 GA; students free (ticket required); $7 live stream

Featuring a program of four world premieres, with three of the four composers in attendance. All works on the program are written in the 21st century, and the four new commissions were written for Jessica Johnson.

Jessica Johnson serves on the piano faculty at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as Professor of Piano and Piano Pedagogy, where in 2006, she was the recipient of UW-Madison’s prestigious Emil Steiger Distinguished Teaching Award for excellence in teaching. Johnson frequently commissions and programs contemporary solo and chamber works, regularly performing with Sole Nero, a piano and percussion duo with Anthony Di Sanza, percussion. An advocate for the adoption of the Donison-Steinbuhler (DS) Standard, offering alternatively sized piano keyboards, her upcoming recording features newly commissioned works by Serra Hwang, Elena Ruehr, Laura Schwendinger, and Brianna Ware, performed on the DS5.5™ (“7/8”) keyboard.