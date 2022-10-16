Joel Ross Good Vibes

media release: Vibraphonist and composer Joel Ross infuses his live sets with virtuosic lyrical improvisation, yet leaves space for moods to linger and transform. His vast inspiration comes from layering the intersecting music of his native Chicago. To date, Ross has served on the Jazz Journalists Association Critics Poll for Mallet Instrumentalist of the Year, earned a coveted Residency Commission from The Jazz Gallery, and secured a one-of-a-kind spot in The Jazz Gallery All Stars band. His three albums, KingMaker, Who Are You?, and The Parable of the Poet have been met with substantial critical acclaim.

Single tickets will be available for purchase starting in August 2022. Union Members save 10% on full-price tickets!

Tickets: $45

UW-Madison Students: $12

Youth (17 and under): $20

Virtual: $25

Click here for the most up-to-date information about COVID-19-related health and safety protocols.