press release: ANNUAL SCHEWE LECTURE: Johanna Drucker, UCLA

Dr. Johanna Drucker, Distinguished Professor and Breslauer Professor in the Department of Information Studies at UCLA, will host a talk on September 20 at the Chazen Museum of Art Auditorium, and then be available to sign her newest book: Inventing the Alphabet: The Origins of Letters from Antiquity to the Present (University of Chicago Press, Jul 26, 2022).

Though there are many books about the history of the alphabet, virtually none address how that history came to be. In Inventing the Alphabet, Johanna Drucker guides readers from antiquity to the present to show how humans have shaped and reshaped their own understanding of this transformative writing tool.

Here is the schedule for the event, which is free and open to the public:

4:15-4:30 PM: Seating in the Chazen auditorium

4:30-5:30 PM: Lecture in the auditorium, including Q&A

5:30-6:30 PM: Food reception and book signing in the Chazen lobby

7:00PM: Chazen closes

Read more about the event here.