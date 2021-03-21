ONLINE: Johannes Wallmann Quintet

press release: Johannes Wallmann is a pianist and composer, recording artist on Fresh Sound New Talent Records and Shifting Paradigm Records, and the Director of Jazz Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Born 1974 in Germany, Johannes Wallmann was raised on Canada's Vancouver Island. He studied jazz piano and composition at Berklee College of Music in Boston (B.Mus., 1995) and at New York University (M.A., 1997; Ph.D., 2010), while winning numerous national music competitions and scholarships, as well as two Canada Council artist grants. After moving to New York City in 1995, he quickly established himself as a versatile and in-demand sideman in a wide-range of musical styles.

Among the most experienced jazz educators of his generation, Wallmann taught at New York University (1996-2007) and the New School (2003-2007) before relocating to Oakland to lead the jazz studies program at California State University East Bay. In 2012, he moved to the University of Wisconsin-Madison to become Director of Jazz Studies and the inaugural holder of the John and Carolyn Peterson Chair in Jazz Studies at UW’s acclaimed Mead Witter School of Music. Wallmann has recorded eight critically acclaimed CDs as a leader: The Johannes Wallmann Quartet (1997), Alphabeticity (2003), Minor Prophets (2007), The Coasts (2010), The Town Musicians (2015), Always Something (2015), Love Wins (2018), and Day and Night (2018).

Wallmann performs in the Wisconsin Sound Series and is joined by fellow quintet members Russ Johnson (trumpet), Tony Barba (tenor saxophone), Peter Dominguez (bass), and Jon Deitemyer (drums). Learn more about the series.

Learn more about the artists: Johannes Wallmann | Russ Johnson | Tony Barba | Peter Dominguez | Jon Deitemyer