Johnny Guitar

press release: USA | 1954 | 35mm | 110 min.

Director: Nicholas Ray; Cast: Joan Crawford, Sterling Hayden, Mercedes McCambridge

Strong-willed saloon-casino owner Vienna (Crawford) squares off against her nemesis: the shrieking Emma Small (McCambridge), who wrongly blames Vienna for her brother’s death. One of the most resonant of all westerns because of its Freudian, feminist, and anti-Red Scare hysteria themes, it’s also one of the most fun due to director Ray’s melodramatic flourishes and the incredible cast he assembled: Crawford, Hayden, Ernest Borgnine, Scott Brady, Ward Bond, and McCambridge, the screen’s other great Wicked Witch of the West.

