Mead Witter School of Music Guest Artist Series. Free.

media release: Jordan Wilson, baritone; Thomas Kasdorf, piano

Dr. Wilson and collaborative pianist Thomas Kasdorf will present a recital of all-Russian repertoire featuring songs by favorite Russian composers, from Glinka and Rachmaninoff to Shostakovich and Medtner. Many classical music lovers will already be familiar with instrumental music written by these greats.

……

Jordan Wilson is an Associate Professor of voice at Wingate University. He has research interest in Romance Linguistics, and enjoys exploring historical and textual relationships within art song. He received his Bachelors and Masters from the Eastman School of Music, and his DMA from the Mead Witter School of Music.