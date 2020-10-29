ONLINE: Journalism in Extraordinary Times

media release: UW–Madison’s Journalist in Residence program presents “Journalism in Extraordinary Times,” a series of virtual talks focusing on the complexities reporters face during this unprecedented moment. Each talk will explore what it means to be a journalist in today’s dynamic, deeply consequential news environment, covering beats that range from politics to police reform to climate change during a global pandemic.

Thursday, October 29 at 7:00 p.m. CT

New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman will be a part of this virtual discussion about the complexities of covering policy and politics during the 2020 presidential election and historic COVID-19 pandemic.

Maggie Haberman is the New York Times White House correspondent who joined The Times in 2015 and was part of a team that won a Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for reporting on Donald Trump’s advisers and their connections to Russia.Before joining The Times as a campaign correspondent, she worked as a political reporter at Politico, from 2010 to 2015. She previously worked at other publications, including The New York Post and The New York Daily News.

