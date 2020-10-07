media release: UW–Madison’s Journalist in Residence program presents “Journalism in Extraordinary Times,” a series of virtual talks focusing on the complexities reporters face during this unprecedented moment. Each talk will explore what it means to be a journalist in today’s dynamic, deeply consequential news environment, covering beats that range from politics to police reform to climate change during a global pandemic.

Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 4 p.m. REGISTER HERE.

Join CBS News correspondent Wesley Lowery for a virtual discussion and Q&A about the challenges and ethics of reporting on racial justice and law enforcement, as well as the problem of "objectivity" in journalism.

Lowery is a correspondent for "60 in 6" and the author of "They Can't Kill Us All: Ferguson, Baltimore, and a New Era in America's Racial Justice Movement." Prior to joining CBS News, he was a national correspondent for the Washington Post, where he primarily covered issues of race and justice. He has twice been a member of Pulitzer Prize-winning teams.