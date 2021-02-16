ONLINE: The Journey to Justice

press release: From generation to generation music has been utilized by the Black Community as a form of activism, healing, and freedom of expression. From the use of negro spirituals to uplift the spirits of enslaved peoples, to the arrangement of contemporary hip-hop tracks to call out systemic racism and oppression, throughout generations music has been used by Black people to reflect their internal and external situations.

This year, the UW community will celebrate the theme Music as Medicine: Evolution of Music in the Black Community by presenting a cohesive set of programming designed to highlight the various forms of Black music such as Negro Spirituals, Jazz, Blues, Reggae, Hip Hop/Rap, Gospel, R&B, and more. We will also discuss the influence of those often ignored for their contributions to music, such as women in genres dominated by men.

Feb. 16: Join WUD Distinguished Lecture Series on Tuesday, February 16, at 7:00pm Central Time, for Ben Crump's live-streamed lecture! Sign language interpretation and CART will be provided.

A renowned civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump has established himself as one of the nation’s foremost lawyers and advocates for social justice, earning the nickname “Black America’s Attorney General.”

After registering, you will receive an email approximately 1 hour prior to the event with your unique link to join the event. Please check your spam folder if you do not see a message from dls@union.wiscedu

Registration closes at 6:00pm Central Time on February 16.