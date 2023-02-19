Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.

media release: Juan Pablo Horcasitas DMA Piano Recital

Program

PRELUDE: An Exploration

PART I

From The Enchanted Garden Richard Danielpour (b. 1956)

“Elegy”

From Ten Preludes Carlos Chávez (b. 1956)

1.Andantino espressivo

2.Vivace

Partita for Violin Solo #3 in E major BWV 1006 J. S. Bach (1685-1750) (arr. S. Rachmaninoff)

I. Prelude

PART II

Prelude op.28 #15 in D flat major Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

Prelude Op. 28 #17 in A flat major

Prelude op. 23 #2 in B flat major 4:00 Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943)

Prelude op. 23 #4 in D major 4:57

PART III

From 12 Preludios para Piano: 2da. Serie Leonardo Coral (b. 1962)

Onírico

Huapachoso

Vals

“Prelude to a kiss“ Duke Ellington (1937-2020) (arr. N. Ellis)

From 24 Preludes in Jazz Style Nikolai Kapustin (1937-2020)

Prelude in f minor

Prelude in D major

Prelude in A flat major

……

Since his Carnegie Hall debut in 2009, Juan Pablo Horcasitas has been performing actively as a concert and collaborative pianist and conductor. His recent performances include recitals in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, South America, Central America, Mexico, and the United States. He has been a soloist with many orchestras, including the Lebanese Philharmonic Orchestra, Chamber Orchestra of Singapore, Camerata de Coahuila, and Orquesta Sinfónica de Aguascalientes, among others.

He is also an active music educator. For many years he was a piano faculty at the Filomen M. D’Agostino Greenberg Music School- for the visually impaired -and at the Diller-Quaile School of Music, both schools based in New York City. He holds both the Bachelor and Master in Piano Performance degrees from the Manhattan School of Music, where he studied with the legendary Russian pedagogue Nina Svetlanova. He also received formal conducting training under Maestro David Jackson’s guidance at the Metropolitan Opera House in NYC. His teachers in Mexico include Alberto Cruzprieto and Ma. Teresa Frenk.

He currently holds the Chair of the Piano Department and Piano Faculty Position at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music. At the same time, he is pursuing his studies at the University of Wisconsin–Madison to obtain the Doctorate of Musical Arts in Piano Performance under the guidance of Dr. Jessica Johnson.