ONLINE: Julia Urbank

Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert, via the YouTube page. Your support helps stream live events at the Hamel Music Center. If you can, please consider giving a gift at https://www.supportuw.org/giveto/schoolofmusic

media release: Julia Urbank – Voice recital

Thomas Kasdorf, piano

Hamel Music Center I Collins Recital Hall. No in-person attendance.

……….

Program

La flûte de Pan Claude Debussy (1862-1918)

La chevelure

Le tombeau des Naiades

Wenn mein Schatz Hochzeit macht Gustav Mahler (1860-1911)

Ging heut morgen über’s Feld

Ich hab’ ein glühend Messer

Die zwei blauen Augen von meinem Schatz

Oración de las madres que tienen a sus hijos en brazos Manuel de Falla (1876-1946)

Preludios: Madres, todas las noches

Olas gigantes

Once more – to Gloriana Jake Heggie (b. 1961)

Euclid

What the Gray Winged Fairy Said

A Lucky Child

Wild Geese Ellen Cogen (b. 1963)

……….

Julia Urbank, mezzo-soprano, graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a BM in Vocal Performance and a minor in Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies in 2019. While at UMass, Julia sang the role of Hansel in Engelbert Humperdinck’s “Hansel and Gretel” and “L’enfant” in Maurice Ravel’s “L’enfant et les sortilèges”. While at UW Madison, Julia sang the role of Hermia in Benjamin Britten’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and Dorabella in W.A. Mozart’s “Così fan tutte”.