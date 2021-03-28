ONLINE: Julia Urbank
Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert, via the YouTube page.
Julia Urbank – Voice recital
Thomas Kasdorf, piano
Hamel Music Center I Collins Recital Hall. No in-person attendance.
Program
La flûte de Pan Claude Debussy (1862-1918)
La chevelure
Le tombeau des Naiades
Wenn mein Schatz Hochzeit macht Gustav Mahler (1860-1911)
Ging heut morgen über’s Feld
Ich hab’ ein glühend Messer
Die zwei blauen Augen von meinem Schatz
Oración de las madres que tienen a sus hijos en brazos Manuel de Falla (1876-1946)
Preludios: Madres, todas las noches
Olas gigantes
Once more – to Gloriana Jake Heggie (b. 1961)
Euclid
What the Gray Winged Fairy Said
A Lucky Child
Wild Geese Ellen Cogen (b. 1963)
Julia Urbank, mezzo-soprano, graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a BM in Vocal Performance and a minor in Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies in 2019. While at UMass, Julia sang the role of Hansel in Engelbert Humperdinck’s “Hansel and Gretel” and “L’enfant” in Maurice Ravel’s “L’enfant et les sortilèges”. While at UW Madison, Julia sang the role of Hermia in Benjamin Britten’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and Dorabella in W.A. Mozart’s “Così fan tutte”.