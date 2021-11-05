Just Bust Open Mic

press release: Madison’s longest-running all-ages open mic returns to the Wisconsin Historical Society's HQ. Enjoy community performances, First Wave mini spotlight performances, and alumni special guest features. Share space, enjoy art, and perform in a welcoming and supportive community atmosphere. This open mic is a space to share all mediums of art: music, poetry, dance, comedy, etc. All are welcome.

Know before you go: Mic slot sign-ups begin at 8 p.m. Please be aware that there may be adult language used in performances. No food or drink will be provided for this event. Light snacks or drinks can be accessed from the vending machine and eaten in the lobby, but no food or drinks are allowed in the auditorium. There is no direct stage accessibility for wheelchairs, but staff can escort those who need wheelchair access to the stage through a back entrance.

This event is in partnership with UW-Madison's Office of Multicultural Arts Initiatives. For more information on OMAI visit omai.wisc.edu. Find OMAI First Wave on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram Live.

Submit your work in advance for the open mic here.