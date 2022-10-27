Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI) Work and Leadership

This lecture will discuss the Justice, Equity, Diversity, an Inclusion (JEDI) initiative at the University of California, Los Angeles within the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. The goals of JEDI include increasing equity among underrepresented groups to improve the education, training, care, and clinical research within our diverse community. Continuing Education Units available for participants (see below).

Following the talk, there will be a Q&A followed by a social reception where attendees are invited to connect with other leaders and folks doing JEDI work in our community. Light refreshments will be served.

About the Speaker: Eraka Bath, M.D., is an Associate Professor in the Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and the Vice Chair for Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion at the UCLA Neuropsychiatric Institute in the David Geffen School of Medicine. Since joining the UCLA faculty in 2007, Dr. Bath has served as the Director of Child Forensic Services and the psychiatrist appointed to the Los Angeles County Juvenile Mental Health Court (JMHC). Dr. Bath has also developed partnerships with the Los Angeles County Juvenile Court system, providing consultation and training to the Juvenile Delinquency Court System and the Los Angeles County Department of Probation. Dr. Bath is also an attending psychiatrist to the Westside Regional Center, providing psychiatric treatment and assessment to individuals with intellectual disabilities, autism spectrum and developmental disorders across the life span.

Dr. Bath has a long-standing interest in health care disparities, minority and community mental health, with particular interest in the underserved populations of foster care and juvenile justice involved youth. Dr. Bath specializes in diagnostic assessment and forensic consultation with adolescents, with an emphasis on high-risk youth, including those with histories of trauma, child welfare and juvenile justice involvement. Dr. Bath’s portfolio of research has included funding from the National Institutes of Health, National Institutes of Drug Abuse, PCORI, and LA County Dept. of Probation. Research activities include family-based interventions for judicially involved youth and adapting emerging technologies to increase engagement in court-referred mental health and substance use treatment for youth impacted by commercial sexual exploitation.

