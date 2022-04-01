Katelyn St. John reception

media release: Dream House

Exhibition Dates: March 28 – April 15, 2022. Reception: Friday, April 1, 5-8pm (Coinciding with a performance in our Friday Jazz Series from 5-7pm. Click for information)

Tandem Press is pleased to host Dream House, a Master of Fine Arts Thesis Exhibition by Katelyn St. John, University of Wisconsin-Madison MFA candidate and current Tandem Press project assistant. St. John’s work depicts her exploration of abandoned architecture. This exhibition features prints that delve into the visual representation of the space between experience and memory.

Artist Biography: Katelyn St. John is a multimedia artist who works in printmaking, photography, and sculptural installation. She explores and photographs abandoned architecture that she then transforms into prints and sculptures which convey her experience of the space to her viewers. She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Printmaking and Art History from Massachusetts College of Art and Design. In 2015, she researched green printmaking materials at Zeamays Printmaking, and in 2019 she was among the first recipients of the Tandem Press Gabriele S. Haberland Travel award. She is currently an MFA candidate at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she works as a Project Assistant for Tandem Press.

This exhibition is made possible through support from the Anonymous Fund.