Mead Witter School of Music student recital. Free.

media release: Kathryn Flynn Master’s Voice Recital

Kathryn Flynn, mezzo-soprano

Aubrie Jacobson, piano

Jenifer Minor, flute

Bruce Bengtson, organ

Madlen Breckbill, violin

Aaron Fried, cello

……

Program

La Flûte enchantèe Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

Jenifer Minor, flute

Night Florence Price (1887-1953)

Selections from Twelve Poems of Emily Dickinson:

I. Nature, the gentlest mother Aaron Copland (1900-1990)

IX. I felt a funeral in my brain

IV. The world feels dusty

III. Why do they shut me out of Heaven?

Symphony No. 2, Resurrection: Urlicht Gustav Mahler (1860-1911)

Bruce Bengtson, organ

Intermission

Taivainen rekiretki Tauno Pylkkänen (1918-1980)

Pastorale

Viimeinen kehtolaulu

Madlen Breckbill, violin

Aaron Fried, cello

Chanson perpétuelle Ernest Chausson (1855-1899)

Sabbath Morning at Sea | Sea Pictures Sir Edward Elgar (1857-1934)

Bruce Bengtson, organ

……

Kathryn Flynn is a Midwest-based mezzo-soprano completing her second year of Master’s studies in Voice at the University of Wisconsin–Madison studying with Mimmi Fulmer. She will be continuing on to pursue her Doctorate of Musical Arts next fall, in hopes of pursuing a professional singing and academic teaching career.

She holds a bachelor’s in Voice from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire under the tutelage of Dr. Mark Mowry. Recent roles include: Nancy (Albert Herring), Mrs. Lovett (Sweeney Todd with Red River Lyric Opera), Zosia (Jake Heggie’s Two Remain: Out of Darkness), Beggar Woman (Sweeney Todd), Donna Elvira (Don Giovanni), Mary Poppins (MARY POPPINS), and Nellie Forbush (SOUTH PACIFIC), among others. Most recently, she sang for world-renowned soprano Renée Fleming on the UW campus in Spring 2022.