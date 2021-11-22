Kathryn Montoya
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
UW Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.
media release: PThe Madison Early Music Festival in partnership with the Mead Witter School of Music presents a special recital featuring Kathryn Montoya, recorder and baroque oboe. Marc Vallon, baroque bassoon, and John Chappell Stowe, harpsichord, will join Kathryn in a program featuring works by Couperin, Sammartini, Telemann, and Platti.
Info
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Music