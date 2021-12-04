UW Mead Witter School of Music student concert. Free.

media release: Kayla Patrick DMA Viola Recital

Kayla Patrick, viola

Micah Behr, piano

……

Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, violist Kayla Patrick is currently working toward her Doctorate of Musical Arts at the Mead Witter School of Music at the University of Wisconsin-Madison under the guidance of Sally Chisholm. Kayla was awarded a Teaching Assistantship in the form of a position in the Rabin Quartet, the graduate quartet with which she will perform for the length of her time at UW-Madison. Kayla received her Bachelor of the Arts degree in Viola Performance under the instruction of Olga Tuzhilkov at Cardinal Stritch University and her subsequent master’s degree and performance diploma in viola performance in the studio of Igor Fedotov at The Chicago College of Performing Arts. She has a distinct passion for chamber music and enjoys the close collaboration and artistic freedom that comes with chamber repertoire.