ONLINE: Keepers of the Water

press release: With support from the Consortium of Universities for the Advancement of Hydrologic Science (CUAHSI) and Wolf River Action Committee, Water@UW will host a screening of Keepers of the Water followed by a discussion with Director Al Gedicks & Anahkwet (Guy Reiter), Executive Director of Menīkānaehkem, Inc. Moderated by UW Doctoral Candidate Justyn Huckleberry.

The documentary is about a diverse coalition of environmental activists that defeated the Exxon and Rio Algom proposed copper-zinc metallic sulfide mine and toxic waste dump at the headwaters of the Mahwāēw- Sēpēw (Menominee)/Wolf River (English translation), in Crandon, Wisconsin.

Al Gedicks, the film's director, is executive secretary of the Wisconsin Resources Protection Council in Tomahawk, Wisconsin & emeritus professor of environmental sociology at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Anahkwet (Guy Reiter) is a traditional Menominee who resides in the Menominee Reservation. He’s a community organizer and author, and the executive Director of a Menominee Indian community organization called Menīkānaehkem, Inc.

Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies doctoral candidate Justyn Huckleberry's current research focuses on how people experience different types of conservation and extractive-industry development-induced displacement differently.

To request any accommodations, please reach out to Alexandra Lakind at water@mailplus.wisc.edu.