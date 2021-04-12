Kennedy McCarthy
to
Wine & Design 167 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Join Kennedy McCarthy in her first official solo exhibition for an interactive experience emphasizing memories and the importance of the past. One night only, bring a friend to enjoy a drink at the bar and partake in the full experience of the ceramic vessels. Explore your past and leave pieces of it behind in the protection of her handmade ceramic forms.
