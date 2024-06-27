media release: India | 2023 | DCP | 115 min. | Hindi with English subtitles

Director: Nikhil Nagesh Bhat

Cast: Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala, Raghav Juyal

All aboard for this ultraviolent extravaganza, set almost entirely on a passenger train across India. Commando Amrit is riding the Rajdhani Express to rescue his girlfriend from an arranged marriage, when knife-wielding bandits climb on board. Armed with a fire extinguisher and anything else he can get his hands on, Amrit takes them on, teeing off a nonstop barrage of close-combat mayhem. “Sublimely savage. It’s adrenaline-fueled combat for the ages—a special brand of action showstopper that will leave you begging for more.” (/Film). (MK)