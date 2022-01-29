Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time

press release: USA | 2021 | DCP | 126 min.

Director: Robert B. Weide, Don Argott

This new documentary affectionately reveals the life and work of Kurt Vonnegut, Jr. (1922-2007) through interviews filmed over three decades with the celebrated author\humorist himself. Unstuck in Time follows Vonnegut from his childhood in Indiana, through his traumatic wartime experiences in Dresden, his postwar job with General Electric, the explosion of counter-culture fame that came with the publication of Slaughterhouse-Five, his two marriages, and, his late-in-life stint as an essayist railing against the George W. Bush administration. Curb Your Enthusiasm director Weide, who also wrote and produced a 1996 movie adaptation of Vonnegut’s Mother Night, weaves in his own personal story of his friendship with the great writer.

Screenings mostly take place at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue. Once-a-month Sunday afternoon screenings take place at the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Avenue. In accord with current UW Madison policies, masks are required for entry to our venues. All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.