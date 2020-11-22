ONLINE: Kyle Sackett, William Preston & Marc Fink

Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert, via the YouTube page.

media release:

Kyle Sackett, baritone

William Preston, piano

Marc Fink, oboe

till the beast become a god

a DMA Voice Recital

Hamel Music Center I Collins Recital Hall

No in-person attendance

……..

Program

I. BWV 82 “Ich habe genug” J.S. Bach (1685-1750)

-Intermission-

II. Spirits in Bondage Benjamin C.S. Boyle (b. 1979); Text by C.S. Lewis

Program notes:

This program consists of two 25-minute sets, both examining the topics of human suffering and faith. First, the view from deep Christian faith, then, from the perspective of a cynical agnostic. The stunning cantata of Bach asks, “when can I be joyfully delivered from this world of suffering to live in that pristine afterlife with God?” The cycle of Boyle, which sets seven poems of the great 20th-century author and theologian C.S. Lewis, focuses on the young author’s Christian skepticism, asking, “how can there be a god in a world of such pain, horror, and evil? Is this faith community for me? And, if there is a god, will I be welcomed by them?” Central for the performer are these questions: How much can we endure? And then what?