media release: $30 Reserved Seating; $25 Seniors; $10 Students

University Opera presents La Calisto

November 17 at 7:30 pm

November 18 at 7:30 pm

November 19 at 2 pm

November 21 at 7:30 pm

Inspired by the myth of Calisto from Ovid’s Metamorphoses, Francesco Cavalli’s Baroque opera La Calisto explores themes of gender and power, sex and consent, revenge and justice, mortality and morality. With a lot of comedy thrown in.

Through Cavalli’s expressive score, the gods are brought down to earth, both figuratively and literally. Here they let it all hang out and prove that they are every bit as lustful, pernicious, and simple-minded as mortal human beings.

Jove is in love with Calisto, a devoted follower of the goddess Diana. On advice from Mercury, he disguises himself as Diana and successfully seduces Calisto. Jove’s wife, Juno, takes revenge, turning Calisto into a bear. But Jove manages to save Calisto by transforming her into a constellation, Ursa Major. Along the way, Diana falls in love with the beautiful shepherd Endymion and various hijinks are provided by Linfea, another follower of Diana, and a trio of satyrs.

The production, featuring an ensemble of period instruments – harpischords, theorbo, baroque guitar, baroque harp, organ, and baroque strings – will create an authentic sound world characteristic of the seventeenth century.