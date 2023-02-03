media release: Mexico, Belgium, Romania | 2021 | DCP | 140 min. | Spanish with English subtitles

Director: Teodora Mihai

Cast: Arcelia Ramirez, Alvara Guerrero, Jorge A. Jimenez

When her teenage daughter is kidnapped, Cielo will stop at nothing to get her back. After turning to the cops and her family, she takes matters into her own hands, and goes up against the cartel herself. Co-produced by Palme d’Or winners Cristian Mungiu (4 Months, 3 Weeks, and 2 Days) and the Dardenne brothers, La Civil invests its gripping, ripped-from-the-headlines thriller premise with a documentary-like eye for detail. Inspired by true events, La Civil won a Courage Prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

LACIS FILM SERIES

Our annual LACIS Festival de Cine returns with a selection of the best in recent Spanish-language cinema. The great Javier Bardem headlines the satirical The Good Boss, which received a record-breaking 20 Goya nominations and won Best Picture, Director, Actor, and Screenplay. A pair of crime thrillers take us deep into Mexico (La Civil) and Colombia (Los Conductos), and legendary filmmaker Patricio Guzmán captures Chile’s recent political revolution in My Imaginary Country.