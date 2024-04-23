"LACIS Review" Issue 2 Launch

media release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program. The events are free and open to the public.

Room 206 Ingraham Hall - 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, WI 53706. Register for Zoom option.

Presented by LACIS Review Editorial Board Members including Guest Editor, Dr. Beatriz Botero

About the presentation: In this presentation, Beatriz Botero (Guest Editor) and the members of the Editorial Board of LACIS Review provide an overview of the history of this online journal: the formation, selection, and editing process that is used for the publication of short-form articles. They explain the theme of the 2nd Issue: “Moving Borders, Dissolving Borders,” the conclusions they reached from this issue, and the social scope of LACIS Review. Finally, they announce the 3rd call for paper.

About the presenters:

Beatriz L. Botero (Ph D. University of Wisconsin- Madison; Ph D. Universidad Autónoma de Madrid) is a specialist in contemporary Latin American literature, psychoanalysis, and cultural studies. She is part of Cambridge Companion to Literature and Psychoanalysis (2022) and the author of Identidad Imaginada: Novelística Colombiana del Siglo XXI. (Pliegos Editores, 2020).

Addison Nace is a PhD Candidate in Design Studies at the School of Human Ecology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She is the vice president of the Board of Natik Esperanza, a nonprofit that supports grassroots organizations in Mexico and Guatemala. Nace’s research focuses on textile history, sustainable design, resistance, and repair across cultural boundaries.

Andrea Guzman Giura holds a BA in History from the Pontificia Universidad Catolica del Peru, and an MA from Latin American Caribbean and Iberian Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Madison (UW). Currently, she is an anthropology Ph.D. student at UW. Her research interests focus on dance performance and gender topics in the Andean area with an interdisciplinary approach. Guzman is a member of the Andean Studies Students Association (ASSO) at UW.

Diego Alegría is a Ph.D. Candidate in English (Literary Studies) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His scholarly work is situated at the intersection of poetics, rhetoric, and grammar in the long nineteenth century, particularly the poetry of British Romanticism and Spanish American Modernismo. He is the author of the poetry book Raíz abierta (2015), the bilingual chapbook y sin embargo los umbrales / and yet the thresholds (2019), and the essay collection Poética del Caminar: Poems (1817) de John Keats (2023).

Jamie de Moya-Cotter is a PhD Candidate in Latin American Literatures and Cultures. His research focuses on social environmental issues in the Andes and Amazon and how narratives of symbioses between humans and nonhumans can teach us to relearn a capacity for awareness towards our more than human world that often disappears in the rhythms of extractive capitalism. In investigating these themes, his dissertation incorporates various modes of storytelling that include Aymara, Kichwa, and Quechua film and music.

Annelí Aliaga (she/her) is a British/Bolivian PhD student in her second year at the University of Oxford, UK. She holds a Masters degree in Latin American Studies from the University of Cambridge, UK. Annelí’s research focuses on Indigenous cinema, decoloniality, Andean studies and the politics of representation. Annelí is also a coordinator of the Oxford Latin American Graduate Network and the co-founder of the Cambridge University Latin American Society.