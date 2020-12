media release: Presented in partnership with the University of Wisconsin Program in Creative Writing, this edition of Wisconsin Wednesdays features UW Alumnae Ladee Hubbard and Dantiel Moniz for their new novels, The Rib King and Milk Blood Heat. Join the event at: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/wbf-rib-king-milk-blood. Before the event begins, you will see a countdown and the event image.