LadyBuckit and the MotleyMopsters

media release: "A precocious, self-absorbed little girl finds herself in wildly unfamiliar territory. There, she encounters a band of highly unusual characters who change the course of her destiny." On April 25, the Office of Inclusion Education and WUD PubCom's Illumination Journal are presenting Lady Buckit and the Motley Mopsters, the first feature-film-length Nigerian animation to be shared worldwide. Join Lady Buckit and the Motley Mopsters at 6pm on April 25 in the Marquee at Union South to experience a creation from the booming animation industry of Nigeria. Discussion to follow. Popcorn and treats provided. Open to the public, free admission.

Please email inclusioneducation@ studentaffairs.wisc.edu with questions and accommodations. Open and closed captioning unavailable.