media release: France | 1937 | DCP | 94 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Jean Grémillon

Cast: Jean Gabin, Mireille Balin, Rene Lefevre

The first collaboration between filmmaker Grémillon and legendary leading man Gabin features the young actor as a Casanova of the French Foreign Legion– “lady killer” Lucien Bourrache – who meets his match in the mysterious seductress Madeleine (Balin).“Every frame of this exquisite masterpiece is beautifully shot, brimming with movement and life...Gremillon demonstrates his unsurpassed technical skill and humanity as one of France's greatest directors” (Philip Lopate).

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

NEW FRENCH RESTORATIONS: Beginning with the Lumieres and the origins of motion pictures more than 130 years ago, France has remained one of the world’s leading contributors to the art of cinema. From January through April, the Cinematheque will present six French feature films, all shown in new digital restorations, that cover nearly sixty years of French cinema history, from the 1930s to the 1990s. The lineup begins with a weird and fascinating psychological thriller unknown to most American audiences, Paul Vecchiali’s The Strangler. Plus, Manon, an Henri-Georges Clouzot masterpiece made before the director’s The Wages of Fear and Diabolique; Jeunet and Caro’s cult classic, Delicatessen; Godard’s futuristic mind-melter Alphaville; and Lady Killer & The Strange Mr. Victor, two late 1930s gems by the great Jean Grémillon, subject of a 2015 Cinematheque series.