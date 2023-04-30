The Launch

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

WUD Film screening. Free.

media release: The world premiere screening of "The Launch", a documentary about Ellen Magellan's attempt to become the first person to row around the world in an ocean rowboat. Q&A with Ellen Magellan & director Hernán Ballard (UW '23) after the screening.

