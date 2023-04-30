× Expand courtesy Hernán Ballard Ellen Magellan rowing her Rannoch ocean rowboat. Ellen Magellan rowing her Rannoch ocean rowboat, from "The Launch," directed by Hernán Ballard.

WUD Film screening. Free.

media release: The world premiere screening of "The Launch", a documentary about Ellen Magellan's attempt to become the first person to row around the world in an ocean rowboat. Q&A with Ellen Magellan & director Hernán Ballard (UW '23) after the screening.