The Launch
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
courtesy Hernán Ballard
Ellen Magellan rowing her Rannoch ocean rowboat.
Ellen Magellan rowing her Rannoch ocean rowboat, from "The Launch," directed by Hernán Ballard.
media release: The world premiere screening of "The Launch", a documentary about Ellen Magellan's attempt to become the first person to row around the world in an ocean rowboat. Q&A with Ellen Magellan & director Hernán Ballard (UW '23) after the screening.
