media release: USA | 1944 | 35mm | 85 min.

Director: Otto Preminger

Cast: Gene Tierney, Dana Andrews, Clifton Webb

Tough and crude cop McPherson (Andrews) investigates the murder of beautiful advertising executive Laura Hunt (Tierney) and falls in love with her portrait. The chief suspects are Waldo Lydecker (Webb), Laura’s cynical friend and companion; Shelby Carpenter (Vincent Price), her good-for-nothing fiancé; and Ann Treadwell (Judith Anderson), her rich, unscrupulous Aunt, who loves Shelby. Filled with shocking twists and revelations, Preminger’s classic gracefully mixes elegance with decadence.

35mm print courtesy of Wisconsin Center for Film & Theater Research.