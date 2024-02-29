LEAPing Forward: How Wisconsin is Shaping the Future of Materials Science

media release: Local electrode atom probe (LEAP) is a novel analysis technique combining both 3D imaging and precise atomic-scale chemical composition measurements. Exclusively developed by CAMECA, the atom probe is a prime example of Wisconsin innovation and discovery.

Speaker: Dr. Katherine Rice is the Applications Lab Manager at CAMECA Instruments in Madison. Prior to leading the lab, she was an Applications Scientist at CAMECA for Atom Probe Tomography. She received her master's of science and PhD in chemical and biological engineering from the University of Colorado-Boulder under the supervision of Dr. Mark Stoykovich and Dr. Aaron Saunders. Katherine completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST-Boulder) before joining CAMECA in 2014. She obtained her MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2018. Her research interests include atom probe tomography, microscopy, and materials science.

