media release: Upper House is thrilled to announce an insightful and engaging event, "Learning to Disagree with Empathy and Respect: a book conversation with thought leader and law professor John Inazu," set to take place on June 6 at Upper House. This event will provide an opportunity for attendees to delve into the nuances of civil discourse, empathy, and respectful disagreement in contemporary society.

Renowned thought leader and law professor John Inazu will lead this enlightening discussion, presenting his latest work that explores the vital importance of maintaining empathy and respect amidst differing viewpoints. In his book, Professor Inazu offers practical strategies for fostering constructive dialogue and bridging ideological divides, drawing upon his extensive expertise in law, religion, and civil liberties.

"We are honored to host Professor John Inazu for this timely conversation," said John Terrill, Executive Director of Upper House. "In an era marked by polarization and incivility, John’s insights offer hope for cultivating meaningful connections and understanding across differences."

This event is open to the public and welcomes individuals from all backgrounds who are passionate about fostering a culture of empathy, respect, and constructive dialogue. Whether you are a student, scholar, community leader, or simply a concerned citizen, this conversation promises to inspire and equip you with valuable insights for engaging in meaningful discussions.

Date: June 6, 2024

Time: 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM

Location: Upper House, 365 East Campus Mall, Suite 200, Madison, WI 53715

Registration: Free registration is available through the event page - https://bit.ly/uh_inazu

About Upper House:

An initiative of the Stephen & Laurel Brown Foundation founded as a site for Christian gathering and learning, Upper House is located in the heart of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. We exist to ignite theological curiosity, shape Christian identity, and equip women and men to live out their faith for the life of the world. We offer hospitality to all who enter our doors.