The Legacies of War: Physical Scars and Invisible Wounds Past Present & Future

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Lecture by Sera Koulabdara, CEO of Legacies of War and chair of the U.S. Campaign to Ban Landmines and Cluster Munitions Coalition

Room 206 Ingraham Hall, 1155 Observatory Drive (2-hour parking meters nearby - see: http://vip.wisc.edu/plan-your-visit/parking/)

Sponsored by UW-Madison’s Center for Southeast Asian Studies.

Info

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin
Lectures & Seminars
608-262-1755
Google Calendar - The Legacies of War: Physical Scars and Invisible Wounds Past Present & Future - 2023-04-21 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Legacies of War: Physical Scars and Invisible Wounds Past Present & Future - 2023-04-21 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Legacies of War: Physical Scars and Invisible Wounds Past Present & Future - 2023-04-21 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Legacies of War: Physical Scars and Invisible Wounds Past Present & Future - 2023-04-21 12:00:00 ical