ONLINE: Left, and Right: Lessons from America's (Largely Forgotten) Radical Industrial Unions

press release: The Havens Wright Center for Social Justice has organized a series of interactive online lectures throughout the fall 2020 semester. These talks explore some of the multifaceted crises we are facing in 2020, and how people are resisting oppression and exploitation across the world. Talks also explore history, literature, and new technology. All talks are open to the public. You do not have to be affiliated to any academic institution or organization to participate.

All Havens Wright Center events will be hosted online on zoom this semester. To attend an event you must register in advance on Eventbrite (you can register on our website, or follow the links below). You will be sent a confirmation email after registering, and on the day of the talk you will be sent a link to join the zoom call, along with instructions on how to join. If you do not receive the meeting link please make sure to check your junk mail folder. For any additional information on how to use the technology please email trongone@wisc.edu.

“Class Collaboration or Class War? The Battle to Define Profit, Progress, and the Purpose of Unionism in the 20th Century Labor Movement,” Tuesday, March 16, 12:30pm CT

“‘We’re Not Going to Be Second Class Citizens in the South’: the Radical, Interracial Organizing Model of the Farm Equipment Workers in Louisville, Kentucky,” Wednesday, March 17, 12:30pm CT

REGISTER FOR THE LECTURES HERE

Toni Gilpin is a labor historian, writer, and activist who holds a Ph.D in American History from Yale University. She is the author of The Long Deep Grudge: A Story of Big Capital, Radical Labor, and Class War in the American Heartland (Haymarket Books, 2020) and is co-author (with Gary Isaac and Dan Letwin) of On Strike for Respect: The Clerical and Technical Workers’ Strike at Yale University, 1984-85. Her writing has been published in progressive media outlets and labor-connected journals like Jacobin and In These Times, and she was the recipient of the 2018 Debra Bernhardt Award for Labor Journalism. She contributes frequently to the labor activist magazine Labor Notes, including an ongoing series of movie reviews about films with working class content.