LGBTQ+ Health Advocacy Program Launch

media release: For over 20 years, the Center for Patient Partnerships has been fighting to ensure that patients get the care they need. Today, the LGBTQ+ community continues to face barriers, with increased attacks on gender-affirming care and LGBTQ+ rights. The LGBTQ+ Health Advocacy program will be a dedicated program of the Center’s Health Justice Clinic. It will pair UW-Madison law, policy, social work, and health science students with people who need help fighting insurance companies, completing power of attorney for healthcare paperwork to ensure decision making by chosen family members, countering stigma in healthcare settings, and more.

Join us at Delta Beer Lab

Tuesday June 27 | 5:00-7:30 pm | Cash Bar

RSVP required | Donations strongly encouraged. Click HERE to donate.

We’ll share appetizers, host a silent auction, and present about the project!

Questions? Contact Jill Jacklitz - jjacklitz@wisc.edu