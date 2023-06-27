LGBTQ+ Health Advocacy Program Launch

RSVP

Delta Beer Lab 167 E. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: For over 20 years, the Center for Patient Partnerships has been fighting to ensure that patients get the care they need. Today, the LGBTQ+ community continues to face barriers, with increased attacks on gender-affirming care and LGBTQ+ rights. The LGBTQ+ Health Advocacy program will be a dedicated program of the Center’s Health Justice Clinic. It will pair UW-Madison law, policy, social work, and health science students with people who need help fighting insurance companies, completing power of attorney for healthcare paperwork to ensure decision making by chosen family members, countering stigma in healthcare settings, and more. 

Join us at Delta Beer Lab

Tuesday June 27 | 5:00-7:30 pm | Cash Bar

RSVP required |  Donations strongly encouraged. Click HERE to donate.

We’ll share appetizers, host a silent auction, and present about the project!

Questions?  Contact Jill Jacklitz - jjacklitz@wisc.edu

Info

Delta Beer Lab 167 E. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Health & Fitness, LGBT
608-265-6267
RSVP
Google Calendar - LGBTQ+ Health Advocacy Program Launch - 2023-06-27 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - LGBTQ+ Health Advocacy Program Launch - 2023-06-27 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - LGBTQ+ Health Advocacy Program Launch - 2023-06-27 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - LGBTQ+ Health Advocacy Program Launch - 2023-06-27 17:00:00 ical