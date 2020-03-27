press release: The LGBTQ+ Health Summit educates and activates the health sciences community on LGBTQ+ health and creates new pathways to serve LGBTQ+ communities. The summit reinvigorates LGBTQ+-identified healthcare professionals, students and community members in finding community and support in practice, and it promotes the use of up-to-date, best practices to improve LGBTQ+ health outcomes. More than 300 healthcare providers, nurses, students, and community members attended the School of Nursing’s first-ever LGBTQ+ Health Summit in 2019. This year’s event will kick off with workshops and later has large group sessions, as well as concurrent sessions scheduled. This activity is designed for practitioners, faculty, staff, and students in the healthcare professions, as well as community members and others interested in healthcare for LGBTQ+ populations. For more information, please check out the FULL OVERVIEW.

Event Date: Friday, April 17, 2020, 12 pm-6:05 pm

Deadline to register: Friday, March 27, 2020

Questions about registration? Email ceservices@son.wisc.edu or call 608-262-8017.

Registration Website: https://ce.icep.wisc.edu/2nd-Annual-Wisconsin-LGBTQ-Health-Summit#group-tabs-node-course-default6

Cooper Hall 701 Highland Ave. Madison, WI

UW students are admitted free.

Non-UW students and community members: $25

financial assistance is available for those who qualify — please contact Mel Freitag

For additional summit information, please contact Mel Freitag, Diversity Officer at 608-263-5273 or mbfreitag@wisc.edu