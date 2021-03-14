ONLINE: Lina Yoo Min Lee
Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert, via the YouTube page.
media release: piano recital, Hamel Music Center I Mead Witter Foundation Concert Hall. No in-person attendance.
Program
Gustave Le Gray Caroline Shaw (b. 1982)
Piano Sonata No. 31 in A flat major, Op. 110 Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)
Secret & Glass Gardens Jennifer Higdon (b. 1962)
Images, Book 1 Claude Debussy (1862-1918)
Info
Music