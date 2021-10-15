RSVP for Lindsay Heights: An Urban Restoration Story

media release: Exploring the Future of Ecosystem Restoration

For the 2021 fall lecture series, we explore the global movement to restore ecosystems. We will learn about international and local efforts and how environmental health and social justice intersect with restoration projects and community well-being.

Tuesday, October 19, 7–8:30 p.m.

Virtual talk: Lindsay Heights: An Urban Restoration Story

Francesca Dawson, community advocate and mentor. Poverty, predatory lending, food deserts, and low unemployment created community challenges in this Milwaukee neighborhood. Learn how people of all ages organized to reclaim and redevelop their community and address the most pressing economic, environmental, and health issues. Free. Register by October 15.