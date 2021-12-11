× Expand Courtesy Mead Witter School of Music Lindsey Meekhof

Mead Witter School of Music student recital. Free.

media release: Lindsey Meekhof DMA lecture recital

Lindsey Meekhof, mezzo-soprano

Aubrie Jacobson, piano

…..

Program

… und – leben aktuell Schumann/Moore (1840/2014)

( a reclaiming of Schumann’s “Frauenliebe und -leben)

1. Twilight in the Cochran Memorial Bird Sanctuary

3. Song

4. Coney Island Epithalamium

Sarah’s Aria from Patience & Sarah Paula Kimper (b. 1956)

Further From the Heart Eve Belgarian (b. 1958)

Calor from Five musings on the past Elisenda Fábregas (b. 1955)

I Want to Die While You Love Me Undine Smith Moore (1904-1989)

The Modern Woman to Her Lover Juliana Hall (b. 1958)

……

Mezzo-soprano Lindsey Meekhof enjoys performing a variety of repertoire in the Midwest. A native of Indiana, Lindsey currently resides in Madison, Wisconsin. Recent performances in the 2020-2021 season include, I Wish It So: Marc Blitzstein- The Man and His Music and What’s Past is Prologue: The Unfinished American Conversation with UW Opera. In the 2019 season, Lindsey performed Hippolyta in A Midsummer Night’s Dream with UW Opera and Maddalena in Rigoletto with the South Bend Lyric Opera. Other recent operatic roles include Prince Orlofsky in Die Fledermaus, and Hansel in Hansel and Gretel with the South Bend Lyric Opera. Recent concert repertoire has included appearances with the Madison Bach Musicians, Just Bach, and the choral group Kosmologia with an interdisciplinary premiere of Greg Spear’s The Tower and the Garden Jorge Muñiz’s The Beatitudes.

Lindsey earned a B.M. from the University of Michigan and an M.M. from Texas Tech. In the upcoming season, Lindsey will perform the role of Edka in Two Remain (Out of Darkness), and Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd with UW Opera.