RSVP for Living the Land: Global and Local (Trans)Formations

media release: 36th Graduate Association of French and Italian Students Symposium (GAFIS): "Living the Land: Global and Local (Trans)Formations”

The “Living the Land: Global and Local (Trans)Formations” Symposium on March 31-April 1 wants to explore past and contemporary understandings of the land, and its relationship with human beings over time, up to an era marked by constantly raising social concerns about the global environmental crisis. We propose to analyze the representations of these connections and how they are shaped by current studies, involving the works of graduate students from multiple fields of study. Our goal is to promote a productive interdisciplinary discussion on those topics and contribute to the global debate on environmental change.

Complete schedule available at this link: https://symposium.gafis.frit. wisc.edu/schedule-2/

Free and open to the public. Registration required by March 5: https://forms.gle/ MWthjhVhW2aLjbLKA