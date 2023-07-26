Lo sceicco bianco (The White Sheik

media release:

Italy | 1952 | DCP | 86 min. | Italian with English subtitles

Director: Federico Fellini

Cast: Alberto Sordi, Brunella Bovo, Giulietta Masina

In his first feature as solo director, Fellini tells the story of young newlywed Wanda (Bovo), who, on her Honeymoon in Rome, slips away from her husband to meet her idol, the fumetti adventurer The White Sheik (Sordi). Fast-paced and funny, The White Sheik features major contributions from two of Fellini’s key collaborators: a jaunty score from Nino Rota and a brief, but memorable turn from Masina as a prostitute named Cabiria! “My favorite Fellini movie” (Orson Welles). A new 4K restoration from Rialto Pictures will be screened.

Take a break from the dog days of summer and enjoy free screenings of great movies every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evening from June 28 to August 4. UW Cinematheque's summer season begins with Charlotte Le Bon's evocative Falcon Lake on June 28, followed by David Lynch's Blue Velvet on June 29. Summer selections also include local premieres, another trip to Lynchland by way of the Land of Oz, and a voyage into and beyond the Valley of the Dolls. Plus, a pair of dreamlike contemporary classics from Hungary, two by Federico Fellini starring Alberto Sordi, a Barbara Stanwyck double feature showcase on 35mm, a diptych of NYC bank heist films, and more! All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.